Raymond James Increases Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target to $22.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Shares of KRP stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 136.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 173,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 143,051 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 106.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 66,871 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. 25.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.