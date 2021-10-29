Brokers Set Expectations for Crown Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crown in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.53 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

Crown stock opened at $105.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.00. Crown has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

In other Crown news, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 30.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 20.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

