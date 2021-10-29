CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CONMED in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will earn $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

NYSE CNMD opened at $145.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. CONMED has a 52-week low of $76.43 and a 52-week high of $147.85.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the second quarter worth $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the second quarter worth $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 275.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the first quarter worth $150,000.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $732,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,590,383 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

