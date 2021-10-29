Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,413,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Star Group were worth $15,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Star Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Star Group by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Star Group in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Group in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Star Group by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Star Group stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Star Group, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $12.03.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 5.58%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Star Group Profile

Star Group LP engages in the provision of home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

