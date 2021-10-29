Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 215,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,147,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 646,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,645,000 after buying an additional 23,387 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 229,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 179,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average is $75.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

