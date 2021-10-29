Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in SBA Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in SBA Communications by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,260,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in SBA Communications by 608.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its stake in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total value of $15,507,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,644,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.44.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $353.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.13. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.09 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

