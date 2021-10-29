Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 237.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.29.

In other news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total value of $897,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $1,017,726. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $277.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $200.33 and a 52 week high of $288.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.41.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

