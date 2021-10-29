Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 6,657 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFC opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.14. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

