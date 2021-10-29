Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 277 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hubbell by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,317 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Hubbell by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,392,000 after acquiring an additional 353,484 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hubbell by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,777,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,145,000 after acquiring an additional 69,433 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,046,000 after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hubbell by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,645,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,529,000 after acquiring an additional 56,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $197.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.26. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $142.34 and a 52-week high of $209.65. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

