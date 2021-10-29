Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 105,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTMC opened at $36.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.50. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $32.86.

