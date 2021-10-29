Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $378,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSJL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,015.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJL opened at $22.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $23.18.

