Northern Trust Corp Buys 694,817 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,955,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694,817 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.71% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $48,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,529 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,092,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,422,000 after acquiring an additional 75,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,630,000 after acquiring an additional 91,571 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

