Northern Trust Corp Has $49.32 Million Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,933 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $49,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 78,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 302.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,745,000 after purchasing an additional 230,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.78.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $124.75 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $142.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

