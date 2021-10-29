Northern Trust Corp Sells 18,148 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,148 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.20% of National Vision worth $49,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 3.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,030,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,084,000 after buying an additional 133,812 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 748,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,251,000 after buying an additional 33,589 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 15.2% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 72,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth $9,890,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,393,000 after buying an additional 62,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EYE opened at $60.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $64.60.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EYE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.22.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

