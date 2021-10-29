Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.72 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.39. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at $548,332.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.