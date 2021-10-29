CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 655 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in FOX by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,158,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,167,000 after buying an additional 1,778,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,463,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,516,000 after purchasing an additional 52,524 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 0.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,494,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,153 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FOX by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,217,000 after purchasing an additional 139,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FOX by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $692,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $841,355.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,867 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,881.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658. 19.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

