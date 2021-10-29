Insider Buying: Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) Director Purchases C$11,516.34 in Stock

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) Director Joseph Arena purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,516.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$34,549.02.

Joseph Arena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Joseph Arena purchased 2,000 shares of Theratechnologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.46 per share, with a total value of C$8,923.20.

Shares of TSE:TH opened at C$4.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$412.83 million and a PE ratio of -11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.06, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.49. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.43 and a 1 year high of C$5.61.

Separately, National Bankshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.75 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

