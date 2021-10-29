CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $850,000 Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.61.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a current ratio of 56.73. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

