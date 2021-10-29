CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 119.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 571 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total value of $374,333.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,712.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $252,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,409. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price target (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.22.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $213.51 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $129.43 and a one year high of $225.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.41.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

