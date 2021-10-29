Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ecovyst Inc. businesses include Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. Ecovyst Inc., formerly known as PQ Group Holdings Inc., is based in MALVERN, Pa. “

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

ECVT opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,521,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecovyst (ECVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.