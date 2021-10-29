Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.36.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $145.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.66 and its 200 day moving average is $139.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $160.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

