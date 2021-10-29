ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $99.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $88.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COP. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.36.

COP stock opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The company has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Capital International Investors raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $364,105,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 44.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,604,932 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $296,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,335 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,651,206 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $723,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

