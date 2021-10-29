Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells $622,840.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.42, for a total transaction of $622,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.32, for a total value of $546,640.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $529,340.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $554,620.00.

Shares of ZS opened at $316.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.91 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.92 and a 200 day moving average of $226.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 128.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZS. Truist raised their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KGI Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.86.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

