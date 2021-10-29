Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $70.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.94% from the stock’s current price.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Twitter from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.51 and a beta of 0.82. Twitter has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $142,945.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,662 shares of company stock worth $7,495,534. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.