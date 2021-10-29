Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $70.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.94% from the stock’s current price.
TWTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Twitter from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.
Shares of TWTR opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.51 and a beta of 0.82. Twitter has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $80.75.
In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $142,945.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,662 shares of company stock worth $7,495,534. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.
About Twitter
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
Featured Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.