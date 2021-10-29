DCC plc (LON:DCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DCC plc (LON:DCC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,158.20 ($93.52).

Shares of LON DCC opened at GBX 6,108 ($79.80) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,173.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,136.60. DCC has a 52 week low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,684 ($87.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.02 billion and a PE ratio of 20.54.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

