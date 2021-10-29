KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Raymond James

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

NYSE:KREF opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.70. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a current ratio of 619.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $215,996.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

