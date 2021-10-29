Corning (NYSE:GLW) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Susquehanna

Corning (NYSE:GLW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Susquehanna in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $44.00. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

GLW opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,219. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Corning by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 201,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 67,199 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.4% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 348,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth about $1,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

