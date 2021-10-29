Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €74.00 ($87.06) to €72.00 ($84.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

