Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Shares Gap Down to $1.87

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.87, but opened at $1.80. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 14,102 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 1,927.46% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 671.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13,435 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.

