Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Shares Gap Down to $1.87

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.87, but opened at $1.80. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 14,102 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62.
Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 1,927.46% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter.
Genius Brands International Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNUS)
Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.
