CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down to $18.20

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.20, but opened at $17.40. CleanSpark shares last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 8,960 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLSK. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

The company has a market cap of $701.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 5.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $11.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.21 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 96.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. On average, analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 5,193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

