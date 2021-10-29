Laureen Cook Sells 5,000 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) CAO Laureen Cook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $130,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $25.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 31.38%. Equities analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNTY. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 142.4% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 206,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 121,419 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $2,655,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

