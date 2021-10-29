Sanjay Subramanian Sells 10,000 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sanjay Subramanian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $79,580.40.

OCGN opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 4.47. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCGN. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ocugen by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Ocugen by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

