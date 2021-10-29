360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Insider Buys A$74,281.14 in Stock

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) insider David van Aanholt bought 89,820 shares of 360 Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of A$74,281.14 ($53,057.96).

David van Aanholt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, David van Aanholt 100,000 shares of 360 Capital Group stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This is an increase from 360 Capital Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. 360 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.87%.

360 Capital Group Company Profile

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of alternative assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and global markets investing across real estate, public and private equity and credit strategies.

