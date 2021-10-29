Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $102,000.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Craig Donato sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Thursday, October 14th, Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $938,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $2,093,250.00.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $82.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average of $81.23. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Roblox by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $580,805,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund boosted its stake in Roblox by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,418 shares during the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.