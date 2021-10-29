Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $52.69

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.69, but opened at $47.86. Valneva shares last traded at $47.45, with a volume of 699 shares trading hands.
VALN has been the subject of several research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valneva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth about $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,486,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,138,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
