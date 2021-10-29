Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $52.69

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.69, but opened at $47.86. Valneva shares last traded at $47.45, with a volume of 699 shares trading hands.

VALN has been the subject of several research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valneva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Valneva SE will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth about $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,486,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,138,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

