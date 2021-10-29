Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Down 53.5% in October

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the September 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $25.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

