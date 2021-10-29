Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 6,895 shares.The stock last traded at $10.30 and had previously closed at $10.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

