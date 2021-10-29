Short Interest in BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Drops By 55.7%

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the September 30th total of 253,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHTG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioHiTech Global by 141.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 853,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 500,283 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global in the second quarter worth approximately $458,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioHiTech Global by 124.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 114,014 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHTG stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.28. BioHiTech Global has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.03.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 million. BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 1,047.13% and a negative net margin of 105.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioHiTech Global will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioHiTech Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

