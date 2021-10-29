SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.70.

Shares of SM stock opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 6.17. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $34.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in SM Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SM Energy by 5,670.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

