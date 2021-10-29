Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Enerplus (ERF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Enerplus (TSE: ERF) recently:

10/20/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$14.00.

10/18/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$10.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Enerplus was given a new C$10.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$11.75 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of C$2.22 and a one year high of C$12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -7.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.95.

Get Enerplus Co alerts:

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$408.62 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.5840135 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$29,880.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$616,035.96.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.