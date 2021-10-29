Northern Trust Corp Sells 16,146 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 626,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,146 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.83% of Lumentum worth $51,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lumentum by 32.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lumentum by 114.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 54.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

