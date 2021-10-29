Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,551,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,135 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.58% of Federated Hermes worth $52,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 10.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,271,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,792,000 after buying an additional 119,744 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 36.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 189.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 17.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,400.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

