Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,739 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Acushnet worth $28,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Acushnet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Acushnet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Acushnet by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Shares of GOLF opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.41. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. Acushnet’s revenue was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

GOLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.