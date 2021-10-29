First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target Raised to $30.00

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18.
In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,580.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $102,679.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,396 shares of company stock worth $1,357,590. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in First Foundation by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 200.0% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 40.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 27,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About First Foundation
First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.
