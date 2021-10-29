First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target Raised to $30.00

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,580.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $102,679.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,396 shares of company stock worth $1,357,590. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in First Foundation by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 200.0% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 40.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 27,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

