Northern Trust Corp Has $53.17 Million Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $53,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the second quarter worth about $438,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 138.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,055,000 after acquiring an additional 24,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $230.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.58. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $169.22 and a 12 month high of $269.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $13.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.71 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 32.63%.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Robert J. Campbell purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $223.88 per share, for a total transaction of $447,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,087,137.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.