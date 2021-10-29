Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $32.70. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.