Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STOR. PGGM Investments grew its position in STORE Capital by 119.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,711 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in STORE Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,441,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,303,000 after acquiring an additional 643,741 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in STORE Capital by 21.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,581,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,968,000 after acquiring an additional 278,080 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 457,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,320,000 after buying an additional 265,226 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth $8,757,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE STOR opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.21. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.15%.

STOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.