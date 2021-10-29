Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 14,912 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,912 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CNB Financial worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCNE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CNB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 39.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCNE shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CCNE opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23. CNB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $424.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.05.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNB Financial Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

