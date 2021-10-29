Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,028 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,619 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 30,908 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,813 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

HAL stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 160.07 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

