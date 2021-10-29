Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Hits New 12-Month High at $146.28

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $146.28 and last traded at $144.01, with a volume of 30473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.45.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Truist lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.53.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.53 and a 200 day moving average of $127.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.59 and a beta of 1.25.
In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,401,000 after buying an additional 3,691,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,557,000 after buying an additional 1,092,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,221,000 after buying an additional 1,102,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,573,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,418,000 after buying an additional 125,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,977,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,864,000 after buying an additional 213,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.
Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:HLT)
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
