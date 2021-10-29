Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Hits New 12-Month High at $146.28

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $146.28 and last traded at $144.01, with a volume of 30473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.45.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Truist lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.53.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.53 and a 200 day moving average of $127.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,401,000 after buying an additional 3,691,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,557,000 after buying an additional 1,092,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,221,000 after buying an additional 1,102,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,573,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,418,000 after buying an additional 125,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,977,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,864,000 after buying an additional 213,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

